Watch: Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen party with the fans, take off shirts on 16th green at WM Phoenix Open

Joel Dahmen was excited to learn his playing partner for the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open was none other than fellow fan-favorite Harry Higgs.

The winner of last year’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship took to Twitter to rally the fans, going as far as saying,:

“Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!”

Dahmen and Higgs are men of their words. Early on Sunday afternoon, Higgs rolled in a par putt from 10 feet to get up-and-down after missing the green on the famous par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and before the ball found the bottom of the cup Higgs’ shirt was off. And then Dahmen joined in on the fun.

Only at the Phoenix Open.

Higgs, 30, finished T-4 at last year’s PGA Championship in his major championship debut and has been a viral star ever since, with features