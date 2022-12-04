WATCH Harrison Smith intercept fourth pass of the season

The Vikings’ defense only needed three plays to make a major impact on the game as Harrison Smith intercepted his fourth pass of the season thanks to some help from fellow safety Camryn Bynum.

Vikings send the Nickel and drop the End away, Cam Bynum is coming down to replace and gets a PBU that leads to a Harrison Smith INT pic.twitter.com/ReMw0qvp1L — Shawn (@syedschemes) December 4, 2022

Utilizing a zone blitz, Bynum cycled down and filled the hole and hit wide receiver Corey Davis with perfect timing to pop the ball up. Smith used the tip drill to perfection and got his fourth interception of the season.

After intercepting the ball, Smith tries to be patient by setting up blockers, but it didn’t quite workout so he pitched it to teammate Patrick Peterson and he still couldn’t get anything done.

With that interception, Smith is now the active leader in career interceptions with 34 in his career.

A great start for the Vikings as Greg Joseph broke his streak of five-consecutive missed 50+ yard field goals.

