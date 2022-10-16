WATCH: Harrison Smith catches absurd interception

The Minnesota Vikings held a 7-3 lead when the Dolphins got the ball back at the end of the first half. Harrison Smith decided to make something happen to try and flip the fortune of the game for the purple and gold.

After the Dolphins had already there the ball down the field successfully on the first play of the drive, they tried to do the same thing but were foiled by Smith and Eric Kendricks.

It’s not often that you see two teammates catch the ball at the same time, let alone have it bounce up, hit a helmet and get intercepted. The Vikings ended up getting a field goal on the drive and Smith moved into a tie for fifth in Vikings history in career interceptions.

Smith has now recorded 31 career interceptions and is tied with S Nate Wright for the fifth-most INTs in franchise history. https://t.co/wHUHzQiAQ0 — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) October 16, 2022

Great players deliver when the team needs a big play and Smith did just that on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire