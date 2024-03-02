WATCH: Harrison Ingram throws down big one-handed jam early vs. NC State

North Carolina looks to keep their lead of sole possession in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they host NC State on Saturday afternoon in the Dean Dome. It’s the second meeting between the two teams after the Tar Heels beat the Wolfpack in January.

In that game, Harrison Ingram made his presence felt, finishing with 9 points and 19 rebounds in the win. And early on in this game late in the year, Ingram is making his presence felt.

He scored the first five points of the game for the Tar Heels and then threw down a big one-handed dunk going through the lane:

DROP THE HAMMER HARRISON INGRAM 🔨🔨@UNC_Basketball | ESPN pic.twitter.com/Yw94toiCZ3 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 2, 2024

If UNC wants to make a run in March and achieve its goals, getting Ingram going and playing well will be key. Since transferring to UNC from Stanford, Ingram has been good for the Tar Heels this season and has been one of the best transfers in the conference.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire