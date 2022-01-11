WATCH: Harris forces fumble, Alabama offense converts points off the turnover with Latu TD reception

Alabama’s offense finally got into the endzone during this CFP Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter thanks to a Stetson Bennett fumble recovered by Crimson Tide DB Brian Branch on the sideline.

Crimson Tide linebackers Will Anderson and Christian Harris got the initial pressure on Bennett and forced a fumble that Georgia fans, of course, were not happy about (even though it was the obvious call).

Branch made the nice grab on the sideline without awareness of the situation, most likely, as it appeared that he was nonchalant in trying to gain possession of the loose ball. He managed to get his toes in with possession to secure the turnover for the Tide. He collected the traditional belt given to any Tide defender that can grab a live ball.

Christian Harris like that school kid who does zero work all year then rocks up and gets straight A’s in his exams… #RollTide | #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/LHNCH06tcA — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 11, 2022

Tired of field goals, Nick Saban on the ensuing possession decided that the Crimson Tide weren’t going to kick another field goal this close to the endzone, so they went all in to get the touchdown on the short reception in the endzone by Cameron Latu off of a nice Bryce Young pass.

Bryce Young finds Cameron Latu for the TD to give Alabama the lead. 🐘 (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/tA48nIK1Cx — theScore (@theScore) January 11, 2022

Alabama now leads over Georgia in the CFP championship game by a score of 18-13.

