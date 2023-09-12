WATCH: Harlon Barnett’s first press conference as Michigan State football acting head coach

Following a bombshell of an investigative report by USA TODAY regarding Mel Tucker and an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him, long-time Spartan Harlon Barnett will take over as acting head coach for Michigan State football.

On Tuesday, Harlon Barnett stood in front of the media for the first time as acting head coach, to answer questions from the media, preview Washington, and more.

You can watch the full press conference below:

