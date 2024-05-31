Advertisement

How to watch ‘Hard Knocks': Everything to know about Bears' version

ryan taylor
·3 min read

How to watch ‘Hard Knocks': Everything to know about Bears' version originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced their participation in this offseason's version of "Hard Knocks" alongside the NFL, NFL Films and Max on Thursday.

They will become the 18th team to participate in the notorious NFL documentary. This appearance will mark the first ever for the franchise, too.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bears on "Hard Knocks."

What is "Hard Knocks"?

"Hard Knocks" is an NFL-centric documentary that follows an NFL team during its respective training camp, gaining unprecedented access and captivating storylines to share in a season-long documentary form.

Since its initial success, they've created different versions of the documentary, including an "offseason" version of the documentary focused on the New York Giants; it will debut on July 2.

They've also executed four consecutive "in-season" documentaries. This season, the in-season version will feature an entire division.

How to watch "Hard Knocks"

"Hard Knocks" will air on HBO and stream on Max.

When will the Bears debut on "Hard Knocks"?

The first episode of the Bears' version of "Hard Knocks" will air at 8 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 6.

How were the Bears selected for "Hard Knocks"?

NFL teams rarely, if even, opt to volunteer to participate in the documentary. Many NFL teams view the documentary as a distraction to their offseason tasks because of the incredible access the documentary earns.

Because of the general apathy, the NFL crafted three-pronged criteria allowing them to force a team into participation. Here are the criteria:

  • The team hasn't appeared on the documentary in the last 10 years

  • The team does not have a new head coach

  • The team hasn't made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons

The Bears, along with the Saints and Broncos, qualified for the criteria. Of those three teams, it's inarguable the Bears' offseason moves and inclining success attracted HBO into being the subject of the show.

How many teams have done "Hard Knocks"?

To date, 16 teams have participated in some form of "Hard Knocks." Once the Giants' version is officially out, they will become the 17th team to participate, and the Bears will be the 18th.

Here are all the teams who have participated in "Hard Knocks." (Italicized teams are those are scheduled to participate but have yet to air.)

Year

Team

Version

2001

Baltimore Ravens

Training Camp

2002

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2007

Kansas City Chiefs

Training Camp

2008

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2009

Cincinnati Bengals

Training Camp

2010

New York Jets

Training Camp

2012

Miami Dolphins

Training Camp

2013

Cincinnati Bengals

Training Camp

2014

Atlanta Falcons

Training Camp

2015

Houston Texans

Training Camp

2016

Los Angeles Rams

Training Camp

2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp

2018

Cleveland Browns

Training Camp

2019

Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders

Training Camp

2020

Los Angeles Chargers and Rams

Training Camp

2021

Dallas Cowboys

Training Camp

2021

Indianapolis Colts

In-Season

2022

Detroit Lions

Training Camp

2022

Arizona Cardinals

In-Season

2023

New York Jets

Training Camp

2023

Miami Dolphins

In-Season

2024

New York Giants

Offseason

2024

Chicago Bears

Training Camp

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.