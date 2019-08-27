Watch 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 trailer detailing Raiders' Canada trip

A lot has happened to the Raiders since the last time "Hard Knocks" aired on HBO last Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the Raiders and Packers played a preseason game in Winnipeg, but holes in the end zones forced the game to be played on an 80-yard field. Neither team played any of their starters. No one was happy, including the fans, who paid premium prices to see second and third-string players. It was a complete debacle that the Raiders won, 22-21.

On Sunday, Antonio Brown lost his second grievance regarding his preferred helmet, but still found a "happy ending," according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

And there's the roster crunch, which NBC Sports California's Scott Bair documents in his 53-man roster projection.

All of those topics will be discussed in the fourth episode of "Hard Knocks," which airs Tuesday night. Here's the trailer for the latest show.

https://twitter.com/nflfilms/status/1166123273756774400?s=21

The Raiders wrap up their preseason slate on Thursday against the Seahawks in Seattle.

The final episode of "Hard Knocks," which will air next Tuesday, will put a nice bow on Raiders' training camp.

