Watch 'Hard Knocks' 2019 trailer with Raiders' HBO debut next week

The Raiders' brass would prefer the "Hard Knocks" folks not be in Napa documenting the Raiders. It's an "intrusion," as general manager Mike Mayock puts it. And he's right.

As much as NFL Films tries to be a fly on the wall, the cameras can be felt creating made-for-TV moments. Players and coaches are having fun with it and are embracing the opportunity to show other parts of their often dynamic personalities.

"To be honest with you, we had some fun with it man. [Coach Jon Gruden] and I have had a lot of fun with it," quarterback Derek Carr said.

"They're not in Coach's and my meeting room, so we get to plan some stuff and have some fun with them. It's been really cool, to be honest with you, because people get to see us in our real environment. People don't get to see Coach Gruden telling some of our rookies how much he loves them. They just see the clips of him yelling at people and stuff like that, right? They don't get to see me jumping people, they don't get to see me competing and talking trash and stuff like that. What I think it does is it opens up the world to show us who we really are. I think that's a good thing."

Here's the first teaser trailer released by NFL Films.

"Hard Knocks" will start showcasing the Raiders this Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

