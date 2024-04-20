Watch Haney vs Garcia live stream: PPV time, price, undercard

DAZN

“Tumultuous” might be the best word to describe the lead up to Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. Garcia has taken his unhinged persona to the next level, and instead of debating CompuBox statistics and knockout percentages, everyone is talking about the whirlwind of a fight week. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) barked like a dog at his press conference. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) slapped Garcia on top of the Empire State Building. The crazy fight week build up culminated with Garcia missing weight by over three pounds, meaning he is no longer eligible to win Haney’s WBC World Super Lightweight belt.

But the show must go on, and the two will meet in the squared circle on Saturday, April 20. Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will stream on DAZN PPV. There are four fights on the card before that, so the main bout is estimated to start around 11:00 p.m. ET. Keep reading for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch Haney vs Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV

DAZN

This influencer-era super fight boasts a hefty price tag. It will cost $70 if you have a DAZN subscription, and $80 if you don’t. There’s no way of getting around that PPV fee. There are, however, a few options for how you can subscribe to DAZN. There is no DAZN free trial, but you can pay month-by-month for $30, commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments, or buy a full year for $225. DAZN is broadcasts boxing nearly every weekend, and most of them don’t have additional PPV prices.

Buy at DAZN

Watch Haney vs Garcia live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country, but if you find yourself somewhere without a broadcast, or you want to pay U.S. prices, you can always use a VPN. Just grab one of the best VPN services, connect to a server in the U.S., and stream the fight on DAZN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming It’s currently on sale too. There’s even a server in New York, if you want to pretend you’re right near the Barclay Center.

Buy at NordVPN

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia undercard