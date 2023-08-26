WATCH: Handful of Oregon 2024 commits show out under Friday night lights

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The future of Oregon Ducks football seems to be in good hands.

While we have to wait another week for Dan Lanning and his team to kick things off on Saturday afternoon against the Portland State Vikings, a long list of Oregon commits in the 2024 class got their senior seasons underway on Friday night in the first week of high school football.

It should come as no surprise that a lot of the players completely showed out and displayed why they were high-level recruits coming in.

Whether it was 4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones completely dominating, or 4-star QB Michael Van Buren showing what he’s got on ESPN, the future Ducks gave fans a lot to be excited about. Here are some of the best reactions and videos on social media:

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

4-star TE Jackson Ford

4-star LB Dylan Williams

(2025) 4-star WR Dallas Wilson

3-star QB Luke Moga

(2025) 4-star WR Adrian Wilson

4-star S Aaron Flowers

(2025) 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.

4-star QB Michael Van Buren

4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

4-star DL Xadavien Sims

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire