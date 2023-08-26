WATCH: Handful of Oregon 2024 commits show out under Friday night lights

The future of Oregon Ducks football seems to be in good hands.

While we have to wait another week for Dan Lanning and his team to kick things off on Saturday afternoon against the Portland State Vikings, a long list of Oregon commits in the 2024 class got their senior seasons underway on Friday night in the first week of high school football.

It should come as no surprise that a lot of the players completely showed out and displayed why they were high-level recruits coming in.

Whether it was 4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones completely dominating, or 4-star QB Michael Van Buren showing what he’s got on ESPN, the future Ducks gave fans a lot to be excited about. Here are some of the best reactions and videos on social media:

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

.@SFAfootball_MD defense keeps making plays 👏 Future Oregon Duck Ify Obidegwu (no. 129 ESPN 300) delivers a big hit to take back possession 🤩@Ify1kk | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/WDGFyKkPTc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 26, 2023

4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

Yuma Catholic 2024 edge-rusher @JaxsonJones80 was a monster in YC’s 56-28 victory last night – The Oregon commit finished the game with 8 tackles (6 for loss) and 4 sacks. Jones lined up all over the front 7 and displayed quick acceleration with violent hands @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/26vJISlN2i — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 26, 2023

4-star TE Jackson Ford

2024 Oregon TE commit Jackson Ford playing both ways for @FootballMelissa pic.twitter.com/pLOw3Ablrc — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) August 26, 2023

4-star LB Dylan Williams

2024 Oregon LB commit Dylan Williams was all over the field for @LBPoly_Football in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/jyZBQvgNPL — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) August 26, 2023

(2025) 4-star WR Dallas Wilson

2025 Oregon WR commit Dallas Wilson pic.twitter.com/5PR4SpyiXR — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) August 26, 2023

3-star QB Luke Moga

Highlights from 2024 Oregon QB commit @LukeMogaQB first game this year. 4 TD passes despite the loss. pic.twitter.com/xChYXyf3lb — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) August 26, 2023

(2025) 4-star WR Adrian Wilson

4-star S Aaron Flowers

👀 Leave no doubt… ACTIONS speak louder than words. All gas no brakes. TX🦆 pic.twitter.com/ldUyBugEll — Aaron Flowers (@aaronflowers06) August 26, 2023

(2025) 4-star QB Akili Smith Jr.

Junior QB Akili Smith Jr. (@Akilismithjr) tosses 4 first half Touchdowns as the Hornets blow out the Warriors and shake off last years only loss Next Game is AWAY vs St. Bonaventure#LincolnCertified 🍀 #RepTheHive pic.twitter.com/gIFveztukv — LINCOLN HORNETS FOOTBALL (@THEHIVEFB) August 26, 2023

4-star QB Michael Van Buren

Oregon commit @mike3k_ and @SFAfootball_MD has arrived at St Thomas Aquinas for the showdown vs Chaminade Madonna. pic.twitter.com/JGzKVtUaHL — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 26, 2023

Jaxson Jones completely taking over this game defensively here in the 2nd Half – serious speed off the edge and violent hands @JaxsonJones80 @DSArivals YC leads Marcos de Niza 35-28 here in 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/qPUcXrV1hJ — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 26, 2023

4-star DL Xadavien Sims

4⭐️ @oregonfootball Commit @XadavienS with Sack on 3rd Down has Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR in 1st Half got Durant.#C4Family pic.twitter.com/gdmJYwXVvm — Sean Cooper (@seancooper_C4) August 26, 2023

