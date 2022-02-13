Watch our 'Hall of Farmer' interview series with Carson Palmer, Terrell Davis and more

The Times' Sam Farmer, left, interviews former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer during the "Hall of Farmer" speaker series. (Kevin Merida / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times Hall of Fame NFL writer Sam Farmer warmed subscribers up for Super Bowl 56 by hosting an in-depth series of conversations with NFL greats.

The 15 installments of the "Hall of Farmer" series feature interviews with Carson Palmer, Eric Dickerson, Jim Everett, Amy Trask, Jane Skinner Goodell, Terrell Davis and more. In addition to sharing their thoughts on the Rams versus Bengals Super Bowl matchup, they shared personal and, at times, emotional stories about their journeys to the NFL and relationship with the game.

Palmer entered Super Bowl Sunday with split allegiances, thriving in Los Angeles at USC before playing much of his NFL career for the Bengals and said he understood how much winning the Super Bowl would mean to both teams.

"As special as it would be for the Bengals to take this title home to Cincinnati — I can't imagine that city on a victory parade Monday or Tuesday — I just don't know. There's so much star power, there's so much firepower," Palmer told Farmer. "That defensive pass rush the Rams have, the best corner in the game, [Rams quarterback Matthew] Stafford, there's so many All-Stars, Andrew Whitworth, the left tackle. There's just great, great players. They've been there before. A lot of these guys have played in the Super Bowl previously in 2018. I just don't know if the Bengals have enough firepower to keep up with the Rams."

Watch the full series here:

Carson Palmer

Eric Dickerson

Jim Everett

Amy Trask

Jane Skinner Goodell

Andre Reed

Nate Boyer

Terrell Davis

Mike Pereira

Andrew Siciliano

Leigh Steinberg

Dr. Neal ElAttrache

Ryan Leaf

David Baker

Peter King

