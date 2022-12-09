WATCH: Hall of Fame QB breaks down Tom Brady’s game-winning TD vs. Saints

.@Kurt13Warner breaks down the GOAT-level adjustment @TomBrady made to finish off the game-winning drive. Stream all of Kurt’s QB Insider episodes exclusively on NFL+ https://t.co/yUzw985Vp9 pic.twitter.com/P2nS86urqA — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

Tom Brady delivered another vintage fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to rookie running back Rachaad White with just three seconds remaining to secure the 17-16 victory.

On that clutch scoring toss, Brady had to make some mental adjustments on the fly based on how the Saints’ defense played the routes Tampa Bay had called on the play.

Watch the video above to see Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner break down how Brady and the Bucs got the ball in the end zone for the win.

List

WATCH: Bucs talk comeback win vs. Saints, upcoming road test vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire