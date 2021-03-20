Watch: Hall of Fame QB breaks down Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year

Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read
There was plenty of good in Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie season in 2020. The young signal caller was 6-3 as the starting quarterback and showed plenty of the flashes of accuracy and pocket manipulation that made him such a dynamic player in the SEC while at Alabama. Tagovailoa showcased ball security and, with a little extra help from his teammates, would have had plenty more production.

But there is plenty for Tagovailoa to improve upon, as well. Reading the full field quickly, seeing NFL throwing windows (versus the gaping holes in the secondary he was acclimated to at Alabama) and understanding defensive structure are all mental dynamics that got Tagovailoa in trouble in spurts of 2020. And he’ll need to show up in 2021 bigger, faster and stronger after focusing on rehab for the entirety of the 2020 offseason.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear a top-level quarterback break down the X’s and O’s of Tagovailoa’s game, you’re in luck. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has started a new video series and one of the very first quarterbacks he studied was Tagovailoa. The end result is 30 minutes of technical talk on where Tagovailoa shined and where he can make the slight improvements that will help take his game to the next level in 2021.

You can watch the entire series below:

