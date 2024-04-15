Watch: Half marathon investigated as three runners appear to gift ‘embarrassing’ victory to rival

He Jie heads to the tape in the lead after his three African rivals waved him to the front - China Stringer Network VIA REUTERS

Authorities are investigating Sunday’s Beijing’s half marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China’s He Jie to overtake them and win.

He won in a time of 1:03:44, a second ahead of Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, who all tied for second place.

Videos showed the three African runners waving He, who was slightly behind them, in front and gesturing towards the finish line. All four had run together for the entire race of just over 13 miles.

OK lads, what's going on here? Three Kenyan athletes who were in the lead letting Chinese runner He Jie win the race during the Beijing Half Marathon on Apr 14, 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhmEjYtIFm — 𝔏𝔯𝔯𝔯 (@coldplague) April 15, 2024

He is a member of China’s marathon team and national marathon record holder.

The event’s organiser – the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Centre – referred an inquiry to the half marathon’s organising committee.

The Beijing Sports Bureau, the municipal body in charge of sports, said an investigation was under way and the findings would be published later.

The state-controlled Global Times newspaper said He’s performance “drew scepticism as the three African runners seem to deliberately slow down for He to catch up”.

But many comments on social media were scathing, calling the race “embarrassing” or a “performance”.

Distance running is increasingly popular in China but races have a chequered history of cheating and poor organisation. In Shenzhen’s 2018 half-marathon, 258 participants were caught cheating. Most had taken shortcuts while some wore fake bibs and others were impostors.