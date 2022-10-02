Watch: Haason Reddick with strip sack of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Haason Reddick has recorded sacks in back-to-back games after he just sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for an eight-yard loss late early in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reddick has three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit as the Eagles defensive line harassed Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he got off to a quick start.

Philadelphia currently leads 29-14 late in the fourth quarter.

List

7 takeaways from the first half as Eagles lead Jaguars 20-14

List

Eagles-Jaguars: Who has the edge at each position?

Related

Eagles WR A.J. Brown welcomes a new baby boy ahead of matchup vs. Jaguars Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month Watch: Pat McAfee, Darius Butler break down an incredible throw from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Eagles DE Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire