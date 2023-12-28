Watch Gunnar Gundy score TD for Oklahoma State football vs. Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the Texas Bowl in the second quarter against Texas A&M, running the ball in for a score.

The rushing touchdown by the son of head coach Mike Gundy came after a Brennan Presley pass completion following multiple drives by starter Alan Bowman. The run made the score 17-6 in favor of the Cowboys, with plenty of time left in the half.

Reports: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar Gundy, enters transfer portal

Watch the play unfold and Gundy's reaction here:

More: 'Ollie is for the people': How Ollie Gordon II became the face of Oklahoma State

Gunnar Gundy touchdown run extends OSU lead

GUNNAR GUNDY TOUCHDOWN



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/6vbbn6IJ0E — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) December 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gunnar Gundy scores TD for Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M