Watch: Guido Migliozzi's final-hole magic secures French Open title

Guido Migliozzi played one of the great final-hole shots on the European Tour to win the French Open. Luke Donald, for one, would have been extremely impressed at the 25-year-old’s skill and chutzpah, as well as greatly encouraged with next year’s Ryder Cup in mind.

Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, has made no secret of his wish to have an Italian in his ranks in Rome and the suspicions have been that his hopes were pinned predominantly on Francesco Molinari continuing his resurgence.

But Migliozzi more than fits the bill if this remarkable performance at Le Golf National – which hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup – is anything to go by.

From lying 13 shots behind after 36 holes and five shots behind on Sunday, the young gentleman from Vicenza powered to a one-shot victory over Rasmus Hojgaard courtesy of a course record-equalling 62 and 16-under total in Paris.

There were nine birdies in Migliozzi's nine-under magnificence, but his closing three on the imposing 471-yarder took centre stage.

From almost 200 yards, he hit a sweet five-iron to 5ft, taking on the huge lake guarding the green, with the pin cut on the narrow side. It was only the second birdie of the day on the par four. "An explosion of feeling," Migliozzi said when asked for his emotions.

This was Migliozzi’s third Tour title, but his first in three years. In truth, his season had been indifferent until this. "I love to battle on the golf course and today I received something back," he said. "It was a beautiful day of golf."

It was tough on Hojgaard. The 21-year-old Dane cruised into a six-shot halfway lead following a 62 and 65 but saw all that brilliance negated by a quintuple-bogey eight and a bogey in the first three holes of his third round. However, he dug deep to play his next 15 holes in three-under and a final-round 68 further highlighted his resilience. It was another display for Donald to savour.

At the Presidents Cup, the US went into the concluding 12 singles with an 11-7 advantage. Credit to Trevor Immelman’s team for making a fight of it by “winning” the two Saturday sessions 5-3 after trailing 8-2 on Friday night. But whatever Immelman got to take away from Quail Hollow, he can always claim to have seen a matchplay hero emerge.

Kim Joohyung – who calls himself Tom – gave life to a contest that seemed destined to finish with the barest whimper. In Saturday morning’s foursomes, the 20-year-old partnered with KH Lee to see off world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns and then in the afternoon fourballs joined Si Woo Kim in taking down Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on the 18th.

After birdieing that last hole, Kim, the world No 22, enacted one of the most joyous celebrations the game has ever witnessed.

"He’s been such a tremendous gift to our sport," Immelman said. "He has the ability to be a global superstar, this kid. I know he has the game; we’ve seen he has the game. But what I’ve learned about his personality and his heart and what he stands for this week – man, I am a huge fan."