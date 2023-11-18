Watch: Gui Santos drops 29 points for Santa Cruz Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on a five-game losing streak. Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins have all endured a slow start to the season, and their underachievement has started to increase the pressure on Steve Kerr‘s team. However, some of the younger talents on the roster have been impressive. It’s clear Golden State has some potential stars for the future.

It would also appear that some of the Warriors’ developmental talent is pushing for the coaching staff to take a look at them. In a recent game for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Gui Santos dropped 29 points, showing why the Warriorsinkled him to a three-year deal worth $1.7 million this summer.

Santos, 21, has played three games for Santa Cruz this season, he is currently averaging 19.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field. However, he is highly unlikely to crack the Warriors rotation anytime soon, primarily due to their strength in depth and the high-level young talent ahead of him in the pecking order.

You can watch Santos’ highlights by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire