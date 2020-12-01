Watch: Guess who is serving as an assistant coach at Okahoma?

Not that Oklahoma needs any help against Baylor on Saturday, but the Sooners’ staff is getting a boost from a legendary coach with plenty of ties to the program.

Most recently an XFL coach with the Dallas team in the short-lived league, Bob Stoops is taking time to work with the team he coached to glory for

Per Soonerswire:

Oklahoma is able to have Stoops in this role since he has stayed on at the university as an “institutional staff member” even after he retired as the head football coach. Theoretically, he could help coach a game if he was needed.

Stoops is filling in as some coaches on Lincoln Riley’s staff are out with COVID-19 issues.

Stoops is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. Stoops (190) surpassed Barry Switzer in 2013. Stoops led the Sooners to a school-record of 18 consecutive bowl berths and 10 Big 12 titles.