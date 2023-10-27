Watch: Greg Schiano for the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year?

There is a legitimate argument to be made that Greg Schiano is doing one of the best coaching jobs in college football this season. The Rutgers football head coach has Rutgers bowl-eligible with four games remaining in the season.

Last Saturday, Rutgers beat Indiana 31-14, making it consecutive wins in the Big Ten for Rutgers. And with the win, Rutgers is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.

On a bye week, Rutgers currently stands at 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten).

It is a dramatic turnaround for Rutgers, who are assured of at least a .500 regular season record for the first time since that 2014 season.

During their Big Ten podcast this week, Jake Butt and Adam Breneman of the Big Ten Network discussed midseason awards. Breneman is a former tight end at Penn State and UMass.

He was recruited by Schiano coming out of high school.

“Head coach of the year, I think who really has done the most impressive job with the least amount of talent is Greg Schiano at Rutgers. He’s got Rutgers at 6-2, playing really good football,” Breneman said on the Big Ten Network’s digital platform. “They have an identity on both sides of the ball. You know what they’re going to be on the tape. Anytime you’re in the Big Ten East and you’re 6-2 overall, it’s impressive. We’ll see how they do the rest of the year but right now, midway through the season, I think the most impressive coaching is Greg Schiano.”

Butt was intrigued by Breneman’s pick of Schiano, adding “That’s a top 10 Rutgers defense.”

For his pick, it sounds like Butt, a former Michigan tight end, would head to the top of the Big Ten.

Saying that Schiano “is a great pick, Butt also added Jim Harbaugh has a case, Ryan Day has a case.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire