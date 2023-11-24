Watch Greg Knox lead Mississippi State football onto field for Egg Bowl on a 4-wheeler

STARKVILLE — The Egg Bowl has provided plenty of iconic moments. But the rivalry between Mississippi State football and Ole Miss saw something new on Thursday.

Prior to the start of the game at Davis Wade Stadium, MSU interim head coach Greg Knox led the Bulldogs out of the locker room while riding a 4-wheeler.

GREG KNOX LEADING MISSISSIPPI STATE ONTO THE FIELD ON A 4-WHEELER pic.twitter.com/w7OEbGs3Bn — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) November 24, 2023

"This is about handling adversity," Knox said during an interview with ESPN before taking the field. "Opposition. When you face things that are tough in life. This is a life lesson. And this what we learned in the 11 days I have been here. This a life lesson."

The 4-wheeler has been a staple of Knox's message since he took over for former coach Zach Arnett who was fired on Nov. 13. Knox has heavily praised MSU's players for the adversity they've faced, dating back to Mike Leach's death in December.

To prepare Mississippi State for last week's win against Southern Miss, Knox showed the team a clip from motivational speaker and former Tennessee player Inky Johnson.

In the clip, Johnson – whose playing career ended in 2006 after an injury permanently paralyzed his right arm – detailed an experience when he and his son fell off a 4-wheeler. Rather than being deterred, Johnson encouraged his son to get back on the 4-wheeler and keep riding.

A clip of Johnson telling MSU fans to ring their cowbells aired on the video boards Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium prior to the Bulldogs taking the field.

