WATCH: Greg Gard on what Wisconsin’s win over Houston meant to the team

Tuesday afternoon saw Wisconsin basketball grow up on national television in a Maui Invitational semifinal win over Houston to propel them into Wednesday’s championship game.

After an early blitz gave Wisconsin a 20-point halftime advantage, the Badgers held on late in a 65-63 win over the previously undefeated Cougars. Johnny Davis led the way with another tremendous afternoon, scoring a career-high 30 points to lift the Badgers.

Wisconsin is rewarded with Saint Mary’s in the championship game of the 2021 Maui Invitational.

The Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz caught up with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard after the game and asked what the win meant for this Badger team early in the season: