WATCH: Greg Gard previews Wisconsin’s upcoming road test

In what feels like a classic lookahead game to Sunday as the Badgers and Boilermakers meet in a top-ten matchup for the top of the Big Ten standings this weekend, Wisconsin begins the week by traveling to Nebraska.

Don’t look past the Huskers, who have a good chance of an NCAA Tournament berth as we head into the week. Nebraska sits at 5-5 in the Big Ten, and has been dominant at home. In fact, the Huskers have been a dominant 13-1 at home which includes a win over Purdue. Coach Greg Gard knows the Badgers have a tough test on Thursday night, and here is him previewing Nebraska earlier this week:

Big Ten road test on Thursday Coach Gard previews Nebraska 🎥 https://t.co/cPYzSrvrPX pic.twitter.com/Mvo7qiOt7a — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire