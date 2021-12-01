Watch: Greg Gaines had the best postgame moment with Aaron Rodgers after sacking him

The Rams have Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller on defense, but none of the three sacked Aaron Rodgers a single time in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. The lone sack of the game for Los Angeles went to Greg Gaines, who chased down Rodgers for a short loss after the quarterback tried to scramble out of the pocket.

After the game, Rodgers found Gaines and told him the news that his sack was official after Gaines thought Rodgers picked up a yard. It was a priceless moment for the Rams nose tackle, and he couldn’t have been more excited about sacking Rodgers.

“Greg! You’re welcome for the sack, my friend,” Rodgers said.

“I don’t think I got it. I think you got a yard,” Gaines replied.

“No, no. Zero-yard gain,” Rodgers said.

“It’s a sack?! Yes!” Gaines said with a huge smile on his face.

Rodgers told Gaines it was the only sack of the game and congratulated him on the performance, calling him “a really good player.” Gaines wishes he could’ve gotten Rodgers down a couple more times, but the future Hall of Famer was getting the ball out so quickly.

Watch the full video below because seeing Gaines’ reaction is awesome.