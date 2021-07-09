Watch Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

On Sunday, September 26, Green Bay Packers face the San Francisco 49ers in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

When:Sunday, September 26 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Green Bay Packers schedule or San Francisco 49ers schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

