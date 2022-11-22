How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-7) have lost 6 of their last 7 games with their most recent 27-17 defeat coming against the Tennesee Titans in Week 11. Rodgers finished 24-of-39 for 227 yards and two touchdowns marking the 16th consecutive game that the 38-year-old veteran who claimed back-to-back MVPs last season, has gone without reaching 300 passing yards. Rodgers’ last 300-yard game was in Week 13 of the 2021 season against the Bears. This is the longest streak of consecutive games without 300 yards in his career.

With 7 losses this season, the Packers have already matched their loss total from the past two seasons combined.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) currently hold the best record in the league after a come-from-behind 17-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Hurts completed 18-of -25 passes for 190 yards, with a touchdown, and 86 yards on the ground. Hurts also scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown rush. The 2nd-year QB has scored at least 2 total touchdowns (pass or rush) in each of Philadelphia’s last 6 games and currently leads the league with 8 rushing touchdowns this season. Hurts ranks 2nd in the NFL in yds/attempt (8.3) and 3rd in passer rating (106.5).

While the Eagles are off to their best start since 2017–when they won the Super Bowl–they’ve struggled over the last 2 games, particularly with turnovers. Through the first 8 games, the Eagles managed to only turn the ball over 3 times. They’ve had 6 turnovers over the last 2 weeks.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles:

Where : Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

When: Sunday, November 27

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

