How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live stream, TV, kick off time

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up their first win of the season on Monday night defeating the Detroit Lions in a 35-17 blowout. RB Aaron Jones caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers and added a 1-yard TD on the ground in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Packers RB since Andy Uram in 1942 to catch three touchdowns in a game. Rodgers finished the night with 22-of-27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. After the game, the NFL’s reigning MVP told reporters that he was pleased with the team’s performance saying that it felt good “to get the trolls off our back for at least a week.” The speculation is coming off of a tumultuous off-season where Rodgers’ disappointment with the Packers organization was on full display. In a July press conference, Rodgers expressed that his frustration came from the team not showing any commitment to him past the 2021 season, and his lack of a say in free agency. The QB’s future with Green Bay is still uncertain.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers improved to 2-0 after Sunday’s 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles despite being outgained 326-306 and having only two plays gain more than 17 yards. Garoppolo went 22-of-30 for 189 yards and a touchdown while WR Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 93 yards. Rookie QB Trey Lance did not see any playing time on Sunday despite Coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan to use both QB’s over the course of the season.

RELATED: Green Bay’s win over Detroit doesn’t answer many questions

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers:

Where : Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

When : Sunday, September 26

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live stream, TV, kick off time originally appeared on NBCSports.com