How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday? Time, TV schedule, odds for Week 4

It'll be time to get your popcorn ready for prime time Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions.

As in Amazon Prime.

You'll only be able to watch the Jordan Love-led Packers go after a third victory in four tries on the Milwaukee and Green Bay area Fox channels. If you're outside those viewing zones, you will likely need an Amazon Prime subscription to see if the Packers will play a third straight one-point game.

Here's how to watch and listen:

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on Thursday night?

TV channel: Amazon Prime, FOX (Channel 6 in the Milwaukee area and Channel 11 in the Green Bay/Appleton area only),

The announcing team of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kayley Hartung (in-game reporter) will call the game at Lambeau Field.

Stream: Amazon Prime, FOX Now, (Milwaukee and Green Bay area carriers only).

You need a subscription to stream Amazon Prime. You can download the FOX Now or FOX Sports app to watch live TV. They're free to download, but the apps require a subscription with a TV provider. You can also watch FOX through the following streaming services: FUBO, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

if you haven't subscribed to Amazon Prime in the past year, you can sign up for a free trial. You'll need to provide credit-card information and you'll automatically be on monthly subscription after the trial ends unless you cancel in advance.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Lions game on the radio?

Radio: WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee, FM-101 WIXX-FM in Green Bay or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in each part of Wisconsin as well as in some areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Michigan.

Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) and John Kuhn (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Packers vs. Lions betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Tuesday.

Spread: Lions (-1)

Over/under: 45 points

Moneyline: Packers +100 Lions -120.

What happened the last time the Packers played the Lions?

Aaron Rodgers' last game at Lambeau Field as a Packer didn't go as planned. Green Bay needed only to defeat the already eliminated Lions to make the playoffs, but Detroit shocked Rodgers and his teammates, 20-16.

Packers 2023-24 schedule

Date, time Opponent Sunday, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m. at Chicago W, 38-20 Sunday, Sept. 17, noon at Atlanta L, 25-24 Sunday, Sept. 24, noon vs. New Orleans W, 18-17 Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. vs. Detroit Monday, Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. at Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m. at Denver Sunday, Oct. 29, noon vs. Minnesota Sunday, Nov. 5, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 12, noon at Pittsburgh Sunday, Nov. 19, noon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. at Detroit Sunday, Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Monday, Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m. at New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 17, noon vs. Tampa Bay Sunday, Dec. 24, noon at Carolina Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m. at Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 6, or Sunday, Jan. 7, TBD vs. Chicago

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What time is Packers vs. Lions on Thursday? Time, TV schedule, odds