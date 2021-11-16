Watch great mic'd up video of Patriots celebrating Jakobi Meyers' first TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers' first career touchdown reception was the perfect way for the New England Patriots to close a dominating performance in a 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

The 25-year-old wideout held the record for the most career receptions (134) without scoring a single touchdown. He finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter, catching a pass from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and diving over the goal line.

The entire team was excited for Meyers, resulting in more than 15 players sprinting to the end zone to congratulate the wide receiver.

The Patriots released a great video Tuesday afternoon with mic'd up footage from the game, including Meyers' touchdown and the celebration that followed.

Check it out in the tweet below:

"We got him one! We got him one!" 🗣️



The bench-clearing moment following @jkbmyrs5's first-career TD, plus more of Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/lavMqoGkOK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2021

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 11 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on the road Thursday night. If the Patriots beat the Falcons, their chances of reaching the NFL playoffs improve to 83 percent.