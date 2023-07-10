WATCH: Year-by-year graphic of the Bills’ all-time touchdown leaders

The history of the Buffalo Bills in a scoring sense is a sight to behold.

Currently quarterback Josh Allen is climbing up that list and seeing his progression on the all-time touchdown chart in Buffalo is an ongoing process. OptaStats put this actual display together for the Bills in their franchise history and it can be found below:

Next up in the All-Time TD graphic series are the @BuffaloBills, who joined the NFL in 1970 after playing in the AFL for ten seasons 🦬 Check out their leading touchdown scorers in franchise history, including @Andre_Reed83 & @thurmanthomas. Data via OptaSTATS 📈 pic.twitter.com/n9HRjDn9Rv — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) July 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire