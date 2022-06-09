WATCH: Grant Williams, Draymond Green get into it during Game 3
WATCH: Grant Williams, Draymond Green get into it during Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Grant Williams and Draymond Green brought their NBA Finals feud from San Francisco to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night.
In the second quarter, Green fell to the floor in dramatic fashion after colliding with Williams. The embellishment worked in the Golden State Warriors' favor as Green drew a foul on the play.
After Green's flop, he and Williams exchanged words and had to be separated. Watch the entire sequence below:
Clearly, there's no love lost between these two following their Game 2 dust-up in which Green mocked Williams for modeling his game after him. Judging by Williams' trash-talking ability, they might be more similar than Green would like to admit.