Watch GP2's wholesome moment with Ferrell, young fan after Dubs' win

Gary Payton II left quite a positive mark on Hollywood.

At the Warriors’ 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, in which Payton II finished with nine points, one assist and one rebound, the 31-year-old guard made two fans very happy.

One of those fans was legendary actor and comedian Will Ferrell -- a regular Los Angeles supporter.

Ferrell attended the likely NBA Play-In Tournament preview sporting a vintage Gary Payton Sr. Lakers jersey, which caught the eye of the younger Gary postgame.

Payton II clapped as he posed for a picture with Ferrell, calling out “Will” when signing a jersey for the entertainment icon.

Golden State superstar Steph Curry got in on the love, too, dapping Ferrell up while Payton II was busy with a pen.

This wasn’t the first time Ferrell met the Warriors courtside. In March 2022, the actor hilariously warmed up beside Klay Thompson at Chase Center in March 2022, cosplaying as Jackie Moon, the main character in Ferrell’s basketball comedy "Semi-Pro."

The good vibes didn't stop at Payton's interaction with Ferrell.

Payton spread love earlier in Golden State’s win over Los Angeles, signing a young fan’s jersey while on the bench.

“Sup, big dawg,” Payton II told the fan. “You got a pen? I got you. I got to go in a second, though.”

No. 00 continued chopping it up with the youngster.

“Always find ways to help out the team,” Payton II added. “You don’t got to score all the time.”

The fan replied, “That layup right there, that was an and-one.”

Payton II, who made a difficult layup through contact minutes prior, was taken aback by the fan’s recognition of his effort.



“Thank you. Sometimes [the refs] don’t see it, but it’s okay. You got to play through it.”

Payton II’s on-court production helped the Warriors (44-35) win their second game in a row and eighth of their last nine.

But Payton II’s off-court interactions with fans embody who he is as a kind person.

