WATCH: Gordon Hayward throws down first quarter dunk for Celtics

The Boston Celtics are off to a great start in their second preseason game against the Orlando Magic. In fact, they are dominating their Atlantic Division rival.

The Celtics have had some early highlight plays and nice scores, but none were as big as Gordon Hayward's dunk.

After one of the Magic bigs lost his shoe, the Celtics had a 5-on-4 mini-break opportunity. Jaylen Brown brought the ball up the court and found Hayward in the key. Uncovered, Hayward was able to run to the basket for the slam, as captured by our own Chris Forsberg.

Gordon Hayward joked about being too gassed to finish a dunk late in his first shift in preseason game 1. No problems in game 2. pic.twitter.com/K0n2fSqVKl — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 11, 2019

This was an encouraging play from Hayward who elevated very well on this play and is definitely looking healthy this preseason.

Hayward is nearly two years removed from a catastrophic ankle injury that cost him his first season as a member of the Celtics. Expectations are high for him this season, so seeing him make some plays in the preseason is certainly a good sign.

So far, the Celtics have been blowing out the Magic. The Celtics have been moving the ball well and appear to be in sync on offense. In the first quarter, they outscored their opponents 35-11 and led by as many as 27 points. We'll see if they can continue to succeed on offense as the game continues.

