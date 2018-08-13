Watch: Gordon Hayward dunks over defender
Gordon Hayward's return from his ankle injury seems to be as close to complete as it could before training camp.
In a video posted by his trainer Jason Smeathers, Hayward can be found blowing by a defender off the dribble and dunking on him with two hands.
Yeah this looks like the @gordonhayward we remember #comingsoon 🎬🎟️ pic.twitter.com/gogYGBZTzp
— Jason Smeathers (@smeathers5) August 13, 2018
Soon, the defender will hopefully be someone like Ben Simmons or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Hayward's recovery has been well documented, giving Celtics fans a constant progress report of where their star forward was in his path back to the TD Garden floor.
There have been questions surrounding Hayward's return to a team that made it to Game 7 of the conference finals without him, but there was never gaps in information regarding his recovery.