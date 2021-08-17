WATCH: How good a GM has Brad Stevens been for the Boston Celtics so far?

How good a president of basketball operations has Brad Stevens been for the Boston Celtics since taking over the position from the last man to hold the title, Danny Ainge?

In his very brief tenure, he has traded max contract player Kemba Walker and brought back a fan favorite big man (Al Horford) while saving the team money and increasing cap flexibility.

He signed German floor general Dennis Schroder on a value deal by waiting out the market, and he recovered from losing wing Evan Fournier nicely with a trade for shooting guard Josh Richardson. He even managed to shore up depth in the backcourt while alleviating a logjam in the frontcourt by flipping veteran center Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings.

Recorded before news broke of Marcus Smart’s $77.1 million contract extension, the hosts of the CLNS Media “A-List” podcast spoke on this very topic with esteemed guest Alex Kennedy.

