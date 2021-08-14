WATCH: What is the good and bad of the Dennis Schroder signing for the Boston Celtics?

A lot of attention has rightfully been paid for the team-friendly deal the Boston Celtics managed to sign former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder to, with the newest Celtic inking a taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) that will impinge on Boston’s cap space a mere $5.9 million dollars.

But what are the positives of his fit with the Celtics? Where are the areas where German Rondo is the weakest in terms of his fit with Boston’s roster? And while we are talking about fit, have we changed our positions about how well All-Star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum feel about each other off the court after seeing Brown’s celebration of teammate Tatum’s Olympic gold?

The hosts of their eponymous CLNS Media podcast “The Bob Ryan and John Goodman Show” tackles these salient questions while Las Vegas Summer League rages out in the great state of Nevada, along with a host of other topics making the rounds in NBA media.

Give the video embedded above a watch to get their takes on Schroder, the Jays and everything you need to know about the mid-summer Association news cycle.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

