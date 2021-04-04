Watch: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hits buzzer beater to crush UCLA

Iliana Limón Romero
·1 min read
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game during overtime.
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to beat the Bruins in overtime as time expired during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Watch Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit a 40-foot buzzer beater to edge UCLA 93-90 in overtime, thwarting the Bruins' upset bid.

The sequence opened on bright note for the Bruins, with star Johnny Juzang putting back his missed shot to tie the score with three seconds left. Then Suggs drove up the court and banked in the dagger as time expired, immediately cementing his place in NCAA tournament history.

Here is the CBS call on the national broadcast:

Former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison, whose college career ended with a loss to UCLA, now does color commentary on the Bulldogs' radio broadcast.

Listen to the Gonzaga radio team featuring Morrison call the game-winning shot:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

