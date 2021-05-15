Watch: Golfer in Canada makes eagle for 59, celebrates by jumping in pond

Michael Caan made a splash on Friday.

An aspiring professional golfer and PGA of Canada teaching pro at Riverway Golf Course in Burnaby, Caan produced a viral moment by making a long putt for eagle on his final hole at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia. But the putt wasn’t just an impressive big bird from distance, it was for a 59.

The celebration — a dive into the greenside pond — was even better than the putt.

“To non-golfers this number won’t mean much, but if you know.. then you know,” wrote Caan on an Instagram post with the video of the putt. “This could be my only chance to ever shoot 59 and it was one of the best golfing experiences of my life. I’m so happy to have done this with a great group of guys: @jpkahlert @ethanp.5 and @eriklaw. Thank you guys for capturing a life long memory! #59”

Caan later shared a picture of his scorecard, which featured five birdies on the front nine and four more on the back, alongside two eagles on Nos. 11 and 18.

The 27-year-old signed up for Mackenzie Tour Q-School this year, but qualifying was moved to the U.S. In the meantime, Caan plays locally on the Vancouver Golf Tour.