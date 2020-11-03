Watch: Golden Tate makes incredible TD grab with :28 left

Daniel Jones made mistakes in the second half. And then in the waning minutes Monday night he came to life.

This was the first fourth-down play as Darius Slayton saved the game with a catch and run for a first down.





After another conversion on fourth down, Jones found Golden Tate and the veteran made an amazing catch in the back of the end zone to close the gap to 25-23.

The two-point conversion failed as Dion Lewis was unable to come down with the ball when Antoine Winfield Jr. made the play.





The Giants lose to fall to 1-7. A one-point loss to the Eagles followed by a two-point loss to Tampa Bay. Ouch.