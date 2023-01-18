Watch: Goat comedian clowns GOAT Brady in Cowboys-Bucs recap
Even with all its issues, we still can’t believe Twitter is free. You can find everything on Twitter following the Cowboys’ 31-14 domination of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. From current and former player reactions, to fans and media chiming in and highlights, it’s all there. Also there, is skit comedian Brendan Clinton, aka Coach 30.
No one cuts up a losing NFL or CFB team like Clinton with his cast of characters. Playing coaches, players and sometimes media personalities like this week with Stephen A. Smith, if your team rode away from the stadium on the struggle bus, chances are he’s going to light you up. This week, Brady catches heat along with other Tampa Bay players, and then check out other Cowboys-related videos from the past couple of seasons.
2022 Wild Card
Film session w/ Coach 30 – #DallasCowboys vs. #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/bgkQcGx9i7
— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) January 18, 2023
Cowboys vs Bucs Week 1 2022
Film session w/ Coach 30 – #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Hbq33fFahn
— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) September 12, 2022
Cowboys vs Vikings Week 11 2022
Film session w/ Coach 30 – #DallasCowboys vs. #MinnesotaVikings pic.twitter.com/3VodAutS02
— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) November 22, 2022
Cowboys vs 49ers 2022 Wild-Card round
https://www.instagram.com/p/CY4XhWloVFT/
Cowboys vs Cardinals Week 17 2021
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYR5MrEoTMc/
Cowboys vs Washington Week 16 2021
https://www.instagram.com/p/CX_8jc7Ijg4/
Anthony Brown vs Raiders Thanksgiving 2021
Film session w/ Coach 30 – Dallas Cowboys #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/D9w5dYF9On
— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) November 27, 2021
Cowboys vs Broncos Week 9 2021
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWBksCqMB7T/
Cowboys vs Vikings Week 8 2021
😂😂😂 @MrGo30 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/efWuaqHh6q
— King Kenny🤴🏻 (@KingKenny2_5) November 2, 2021