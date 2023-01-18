Watch: Goat comedian clowns GOAT Brady in Cowboys-Bucs recap

Even with all its issues, we still can’t believe Twitter is free. You can find everything on Twitter following the Cowboys’ 31-14 domination of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. From current and former player reactions, to fans and media chiming in and highlights, it’s all there. Also there, is skit comedian Brendan Clinton, aka Coach 30.

No one cuts up a losing NFL or CFB team like Clinton with his cast of characters. Playing coaches, players and sometimes media personalities like this week with Stephen A. Smith, if your team rode away from the stadium on the struggle bus, chances are he’s going to light you up. This week, Brady catches heat along with other Tampa Bay players, and then check out other Cowboys-related videos from the past couple of seasons.

2022 Wild Card

Cowboys vs Bucs Week 1 2022

Cowboys vs Vikings Week 11 2022

Cowboys vs 49ers 2022 Wild-Card round

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY4XhWloVFT/

Cowboys vs Cardinals Week 17 2021

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYR5MrEoTMc/

Cowboys vs Washington Week 16 2021

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX_8jc7Ijg4/

Anthony Brown vs Raiders Thanksgiving 2021

Cowboys vs Broncos Week 9 2021

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWBksCqMB7T/

Cowboys vs Vikings Week 8 2021

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire