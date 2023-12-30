Watch: Goalkeeper Ali Adams – on as a striker – scores outrageous 30-yard volley

Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates his wondergoal - SNS Group/Paul Byars

Arbroath’s substitute goalkeeper Alasdair Adams scored an absolute screamer on Saturday - while playing as a striker.

The incredible scenes occurred in Scotland’s Championship when Arbroath were 2-0 down to Raith Rovers and very much down on their luck.

The visitors had used all their outfield players when defender Aaron Steele picked up a knock - so manager Jim McIntyre improvised with quite sensational results.

On came Adams just before the hour mark - put up front, no less - before getting his side back in the game superbly with 15 minutes to go.

With the ball setting up invitingly for him, Adams unleashed an outrageous volley that sailed into the back of the net from all of 30 yards.

Adams was mobbed by his teammates at Stark’s Park and his side were not done there.

Scott Brown handled in the box for the home side and Leighton McIntosh stepped up nine minutes from time to convert the penalty and grab Arbroath a point.

But the hero of the day was Adams, who could not quite believe his miraculous intervention as he walked off at full-time.

Former Scotland midfielder Derek Ferguson, on BBC commentary, said: “He drops into the hole, on the half-turn, drives forward five or six yards and unleashes an absolute piledrive. What a strike.

“He is a personal trainer and moments ago, he was turning around and having a go at the midfield players to ask why they weren’t backing him up. I tell you what, that is goal of the season, brilliant, what a story, mad.”

