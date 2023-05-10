Watch: GMFB on why the Seahawks are so popular in Germany

Aside from the season opener, the most memorable game of the 2022 season for the Seahawks was their Munich matchup with the Buccaneers. One of the coolest parts of that game was Seattle being a home-town favorite thousands of miles from home.

Here’s Good Morning Football telling the story of how the Seahawks became the most popular team in the country.

The @Seahawks fans in Germany were AMAZING Which franchise will our German NFL fans adopt next?? pic.twitter.com/9SSbiAgYda — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire