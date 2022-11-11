Watch: GMFB on why Seahawks fans are ‘freaking everywhere’ in Germany

The Seahawks are technically the road team for Sunday’s game in Germany against the Buccaneers. However, any well-traveled fanbase can tell you that being “home” on the schedule doesn’t necessarily give you home-field advantage.

Watch Peter Schrager at NFL Network explain why Seattle fans are everywhere in Munich this weekend, which could translate to an extra home game this season.

"The 12s are freaking everywhere." –@PSchrags on the overwhelming @Seahawks presence in Munich, and the reason why Seattle's 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 in Germany #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/yXPJVCzqj9 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 11, 2022

