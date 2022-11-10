Watch: GMFB praises Seahawks’ 2022 rookie class

The Seahawks might have gotten as many as six long-term starters in the 2022 NFL draft. That’s an unheard of haul, as most teams are happy to get two in any one rookie class. Not only is the volume of talent for this group remarkable, but a few of them have legitimate All-Pro potential.

Watch the crew at Good Morning Football talk about Seattle’s stellar rookie class.

List

NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks still hanging on to No. 3 seed

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire