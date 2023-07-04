WATCH: GMFB does not put Bills in top tier of AFC teams

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football had a debate on their hands regarding the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals were undoubtedly considered top-tier teams in the AFC according to GMFB. The Bills on the other hand? Conversation ensued. Some on a roundtable discussion believed Buffalo deserves to be in that same category but it was not a universal agreement on a recent segment of the show.

See the attached YouTube clip above for the full GMFB breakdown on the top teams in the AFC.

