WATCH: GMFB discusses if Bills got a ‘steal’ in Dalton Kincaid

The “Good Morning Football” crew broke down the Buffalo Bills’ decision to select tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Kincaid was the first tight end taken, and the Bills traded up to make sure they made that happen. A GMFB roundtable discussion was gitty when discussing the possibility of quarterback Josh Allen throwing the ball to Kincaid in Buffalo when breaking down the selection.

“Dalton Kincaid looks awesome,” analyst Kyle Brandt said.

Check out the full Kincaid chat in the NFL Network clip below:

Daniel Jeremiah said "the league is gonna regret letting Josh Allen get this man…" Is Dalton Kincaid the biggest steal of the draft? @BuffaloBills #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/L9ER40irgj — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 28, 2023

Related

The struggle to find Dalton Kincaid a BIlls hat was real (video) WATCH: Sabres joke that the Bills should take Tage Thompson at 2023 NFL draft WATCH: The moment the Bills took Dalton Kincaid at the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire