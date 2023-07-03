WATCH: GM Andrew Berry and others discuss their NFL journey

As part of Kimberley A Martin’s “Bigger Than Us” series on ESPN, general managers Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Vikings, and Ran Carthon of the Titans talked about their NFL journey. They went over each position they worked in the league to get where they are now.

They discussed the importance of diversity and how that adds more importance to how they perform their jobs. The NFL amended their Rooney Rule in 2009 to require that a minority candidate must be interviewed for general manager positions, not just head coaches. It is a fun and interesting watch and you can see the full segment by clicking here.

More Videos!

WATCH: DT Perrion Winfrey putting in the work this offseason WATCH: Myles Garrett shows no mercy at his youth camp WATCH: Juan Thornhill brings energy and experience to Cleveland Watch: Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz vocal with his team at minicamp WATCH: Juan Thornhill and Marquise Goodwin developing trash talk rivalry

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire