How to watch the Giro d'Italia – live streaming

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in the maglia rosa at the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Grand Tour season is finally upon us and the 2023 Giro d'Italia is just around the corner, starting on Saturday, May 6 and running for three weeks to Sunday, May 28.

The Giro is set to once again play host to a month of dazzling racing from the flatlands of the south and the hills of the Apennines, to the mountains of the Alps and Dolomites.

A titanic GC battle between hot favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is set to play out over the coming weeks, so don't miss out on the action in Italy.

Giro d'Italia route

The quartet of favourites will be joined at the Grande Partenza in Abruzzo by a host of other major GC names, including Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

Other big names lining up include time trial star Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) plus sprinters Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

The route of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the USA

GCN+ will be airing the entire Giro d'Italia live and in full in the USA. A subscription to GCN+ will set you back $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Giro organisers RCS have also announced that BeIN Sports will broadcast coverage of the race in the USA.

If you are away from the broadcast country, or on holiday outside your country, and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by gaining access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available, ExpressVPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in the UK

The Giro d'Italia will also be aired live and in full by GCN+ in the UK, with the same coverage also available via streaming on Discovery+ and via TV on Eurosport. A subscription to GCN+ or Discovery+ will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year.

Discovery+ is also available for Sky Glass, Sky Q, and Sky Stream customers for no extra cost.

Welsh language broadcaster S4C will be showing the race, too. Daily live coverage is available via their TV channel or via their online streaming service, S4C Clic.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in Canada

GCN+ is also airing the Giro d'Italia live and in full in Canada. A monthly subscription to the streaming service will cost you $11.99CAN, while a yearly subscription costs $59.99CAN.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia will also be able to view the Giro d'Italia via GCN+. A monthly subscription will cost you $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.

Public broadcaster SBS will also carry coverage of the race. SBS' On Demand service carries a highlights show on a daily basis, too.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia around the world

The 2023 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast to 198 countries around the world this May, including all of those listed above.

From Andorra to Angola and Panama to Pakistan, GCN+ and Eurosport will provide live coverage for many of these nations around the world. Check out the Giro d'Italia broadcast list for a full rundown on where the race will be broadcast around the world.

If you fancy some local flavour to your Giro d'Italia broadcast, then host broadcaster RAI will be airing every stage live. The broadcast begins with the preview show on RAI Sport HD, taking in the rider presentation and racing up until 14:00 each day.

Coverage then switches to RAI 2 for the remainder of the stage, with the famous post-stage analysis show, Il Processo alla Tappa, coming afterwards. Daily highlights shows will follow later in the evening.

GCN+ and Eurosport will also be hosting Italian-language coverage of the race.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia for free

With GCN+, Eurosport, and other subscription or cable services airing the race in most nations around the world, only a few countries will enjoy free-to-air coverage.

Those broadcasters include S4C in Wales, EITB in the Basque Country, VTM and RTL in Belgium, RSI in the Swiss canton of Ticino, SBS in Australia, and Caracol in Colombia.

