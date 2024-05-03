If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Spanning more than 2,142 miles, the Giro d’Italia (Tour of Italy) begins on Saturday, May 4. The 21-day endurance cycling event features nearly 180 riders competing to hoist the Trofeo Senza Fine (Endless Trophy) at the finish line.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

At a Glance: How to Watch Giro d’Italia 2024 Online

When Starts on Saturday, May 4 at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET

Network Max’s R/B Sports

Stream online Max

Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on MAx

The 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia starts at Venaria Reale in Italy on Saturday, May 4 with a start time of 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET. It ends in Rome on Sunday, May 26, with coverage starting at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

You can watch the Giro d’Italia 2024 on Max, which is also available as a channel add-on at Prime Video. If you want to watch the entire 21-day cycling race on TV, you’ll need a smart TV that can stream it from the Max app.

Unfortunately for cycling fans, the Giro d’Italia is not airing on TV on traditional cable.

How to Watch Giro d’Italia 2024 Online

As mentioned above, the best way to watch the Giro d’Italia 2024 online is by streaming it on Max. You can stream the cycling race online starting at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported plan.

If you want to watch without ads, the streaming service has an ad-free plan for $15.99 per month. Meanwhile, you can go ad-free with 4K Ultra HD picture quality for $19.99 per month.

Giro d'Italia 2024 Livestream: How To Watch The Cycling Race Online

Max

Get Max

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has the B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to the entire Giro d’Italia starting at $9.99 per month.



In addition to the Giro d’Italia, Max’s B/R Sports includes NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, U.S. Soccer, MotoGP and other sports leagues. The service also has hit movies like Barbie, Blue Beetle, The Zone of Interest, Wonka, Avatar: The Way of Water, and others, as well as award-winning series, such as Succession, Barry, The White Lotus and more.



Max is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video.

How to Watch Giro d’Italia 2024 With Cable

Unfortunately, the Giro d’Italia 2024 is not broadcasting on traditional cable in the US. The entire 21-day event is only available to watch with a subscription to Max — thanks to R/B Sports. You can watch it on Max.com or the Max mobile app.

Giro d’Italia 2024 Dates, Schedule

The Giro d’Italia begins on Saturday, May 4, in Venaria Reale, Italy and the cycling race ends 21 days later on Sunday, May 26, in Rome. Scroll down for a complete schedule, including dates, start times and cities featured throughout the event.

Watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on MAx

Day 1, Sat., May 4 Venaria Reale to Torino at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET

Day 2, Sun., May 5 San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa (Biella) at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 3, Mon., May 6 Novara to Fossano at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 4, Tues., May 7 Acqui Terme to Andora at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET

Day 5, Wed., May 8 Genova to Lucca at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET

Day 6, Thurs., May 9 Viareggio to Rapolano Terme at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 7, Fri., May 10 Foligno to Perugia at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 8, Sat., May 11 Spoleto to Prati di Tivo at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET

Day 9, Sun., May 12 Avezzano to Napoli at 2:30 a.m. PT/5:30 a.m. ET

Day 10, Tues., May 14 Pompeii to Cusano Mutri at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 11, Wed., May 15 Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare at 2:30 a.m. PT/5:30 a.m. ET

Day 12, Thurs., May 16 Martinsicuro to Fano at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET

Day 13, Fri., May 17 Riccione to Cento at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 14, Sat., May 18 Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda at 3:45 a.m. PT/6:45 a.m. ET

Day 15, Sun., May 19 Manerba del Garda to Livigno at 12:45 a.m. PT/3:45 a.m. ET

Day 16, Tues., May 21 Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena at 2 a.m. ET/5 a.m. ET

Day 17, Wed., May 22 Selva di Val Gardena to Passo del Brocon at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET

Day 18, Thurs., May 23 Fiera di Primiero to Padova at 3:45 a.m. PT/6:45 a.m. ET

Day 19, Fri., May 24 Mortegliano to Sappada at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET

Day 20, Sat., May 25 Alpago to Bassano del Grappa at 2:30 a.m. PT/5:30 a.m. ET

Day 21, Sun., May 26 Rome at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Livestream the 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia on Max.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter